Schools have already started booking spots for the new Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center

With that in mind, she spoke with each principal in the district to make sure that, first and foremost, the fine arts students in Forsyth County will have the opportunity to use the new facility when it opens.

“But with as many schools as we have and departments and a very interested community that really wants to get in that facility, it’s really going to be super important that we’re flexible,” Phipps said.

When speaking with principals, Phipps asked that each school designate one administrator to be the “booking agent,” serving as one point of contact between FoCAL and the school.

After establishing those contacts, Phipps gave elementary and middle schools the first chance to book dates with center. She sent each one a survey asking for what dates they would like to book, which they were able to fill out anytime from Aug. 1-13.

“What we’re looking at doing is because elementary and middle schools don’t have performing arts space, they are our first customers,” Phipps said. “And so we’re giving them the first opportunity to book at the FoCAL Center.”

As the center will not be opening until the end of the first semester, the leadership team gave elementary and middle schools one date to book in the 2021-22 school year before opening it up to high schools, other FCS departments and the community.

Going into the 2022-23 year, elementary and middle schools will have three dates to choose on the calendar before it opens to the community.

Phipps clarified that the reserved dates do not mean elementary and middle schools can only book the center one day this year and three days next year. Once the calendar opens to the community, those schools can still book more events at the venue.

Booking for community members, businesses, high schools and others will begin on Monday, Aug. 16.

The FoCAL Center recently launched a new website where community members can find more information about renting the venue.

Phipps explained that rental pricing will be different for FCS and non-FCS users. Pricing will also vary depending on the day and time the venue is booked.

This is mainly due to the need for extra contracted workers to help run events outside of normal business hours. Those renting the venue can expect prices to be higher on the weekends and after 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Outside of this pricing, Phipps said FoCAL’s budget will run just as any school in the county.

Phipps and her team are, however, giving community members and businesses opportunities to donate money or sponsor either programming for the center or pieces of the actual facility, which is like other performing arts centers.

She is currently looking at several different donation tiers with their own benefits to each, including tickets to events and promotion in different areas of the center.

The top three tiers right now are:

Bravo: $5,000 donation and higher

Standing Ovation: $10,000 and higher

Crescendo Club: $25,000 and higher

Not only would donors receive gifts from the center, but they would also have the opportunity to enter into a three-year agreement where they will be able to name a piece of the center. This could include the main theater, dressing rooms, the black box theater and more.

“The idea is that, for their donation …. we would also put temporary plaques on the outside of those areas that say that they are a donor,” Phipps said. “And then after the three-year time period is over, then we could change out those [plaques] or if they wanted, they could continue to be a sponsor moving forward.”

The money collected from sponsors and donations would be put back into the FoCAL Center, specifically for more programming options, scholarship opportunities for students and for workshops and classes.

The FoCAL Center grand opening is planned for Dec. 3-4. The first day will be a ticketed event with food, entertainment and tours of the new building. The second day will be an open house where anyone in the community can come out and see the center. Students will perform the second day in each of the spaces throughout the center.