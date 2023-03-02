Schools still in need of volunteers to conduct student mock interviews

Forsyth County Schools is seeking business and industry volunteers to help conduct professional mock interviews with junior and senior career pathway and internship students.

The district hosts these mock interviews each year to help prepare students for life after school as they begin interviews for jobs or colleges. Through this opportunity, they have the chance to hone their interviewing and resume writing skills through one-on-one interactions with local business leaders and associates.

Every student receives immediate verbal and written feedback on their performance, professional dress and more before going over what may be expected of them at a job interview.

“Thanks to support from the Forsyth County Chamber, the Rotary Clubs of Forsyth County, and other business/industry/community volunteers, all seven high schools participate in this meaningful experience,” the district’s website states.

But to continue the experience for their students, Director of College and Career Development Dr. Valery Lowe said that she and her team need more community volunteers to help conduct these interviews.