SFHS Science Olympiad team wins at national Quiz Bowl, online competition

The South Forsyth High School Science Olympiad team took home several wins last month, competing against the nation’s top Olympiads in an online competition hosted by Harvard University.

The team won first place in the competition’s main event, the Quiz Bowl, along with three other video submission categories.

On top of these competitions, the team earned a $300 prize, which they plan to use to “continue further our passions for science and learning,” Co-President Swetha Pendela said.

Students who competed and won in the online competition include:

● Shriya Nayak

● Swetha Pendela

● Hardik Vatsa

● Ishita Raghuvanshi

● Koundinya Pammi

● Mokshith Mannuru

● Royce Arockiasamy

● Rasmit Devkota

● Suhaas Bonkur

● Shwethaa Karthikeyan

Before the competition in June, the Science Olympiad team also closed out what they described as their most successful year yet with a fourth place win at the 2020-21 state tournament. During the tournament, they competed in 21 events, taking home 14 medals and 26 top 10 finishes.