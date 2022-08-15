Shooting for the stars: Lambert High School students take first place at global rocket science competition

A team of Lambert High School students were recently named winners for aerospace and aviation at the 2022 Conrad Challenge Innovation Summit at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

The Conrad Challenge encourages students across the globe to work in teams over the course of a school year to find innovative solutions and products to solve issues within the realm of rocket science.

Lambert students Ishan Mahajan, Sarvesh Prabhu, Srirag Tatavarti and Varnica Basavaraj worked together to research and create their innovation, starting a company called AstraCell to help improve space travel.

The students came up with the idea at lunch one day as they talked about NASA’s plan to go to Mars. They researched what it would take for the country’s astronauts to get to the planet and found that rocket fuel cells would need to last for 10,000 hours.

But currently, the students explained that traditional fuel cells not only have safety concerns, but they also require platinum, putting a strain on mine workers.