South Forsyth art students show off their skills in first Cumming Arts Center exhibit

The Sawnee Association of the Arts recognized art students in the South Forsyth Vertical Team on Saturday, March 4, for their first-ever exhibit featured at the Cumming Arts Center.
The South Forsyth Vertical Team is made up of elementary, middle and high school students and staff from South Forsyth High and its surrounding schools, including South Forsyth Middle, Lakeside Middle, Daves Creek Elementary and Haw Creek Elementary.
The exhibit, which was up at the Cumming Arts Center through the reception on Saturday, displayed artwork from students at each school, showing off their talents in the form of drawings, collages, pottery, paintings and more.
This school art exhibit also coincided with the center’s first member exhibit of the year, “Love is in the Air,” which will be displayed through April 15.
For more information about current exhibits or upcoming events, visit the center’s website at www.sawneeart.org.
The Cumming Arts Center is located in the Historic Brannon-Heard House at 111 Pilgrim Mill Rd. in Cumming.