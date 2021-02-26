South Forsyth Middle School announces switch to virtual learning for students

South Forsyth Middle School announced in a letter to parents and guardians Friday, Feb. 26, that all students will transition to virtual learning for one week beginning on Monday, March 1.

“As some of you may be aware, South Forsyth Middle School is experiencing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and direct exposures,” the letter states. “While things change on a daily basis, the number of positive cases and student quarantines has reached a significant percentage of our face-to-face student population.”

Students will resume face-to-face learning on Monday, March 8.

School staff plan to check out Chromebooks to students who need an at-home device to work on on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the school’s front office.

While attending school virtually, the letter states that students are expected to follow regular school hours, and their attendance will be based on participation in live sessions.

“As a community, we all look forward to the day where there is no need for letters such as this,” the letter states. “The only way we will get there is together. Please do all you can to limit the spread of Covid-19 and to help lower positive cases and quarantine numbers: Limit contact with others, wash hands frequently, and wear a mask/face covering. If we all commit to protecting ourselves and each other, we can reduce these numbers and maintain face-to-face instruction.”

School leaders ask that parents and guardians continue to contact the school’s nurse and administration if their student tests positive for COVID-19.