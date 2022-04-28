South Forsyth Performing Arts brings ‘Bright Star’ musical to Forsyth County

South Forsyth High School’s performing arts students are bringing music and dance to their school stage this weekend with the classic bluegrass musical, “Bright Star.”

About 45 students have worked on the play, which tells the sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ‘40s. Written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, “Bright Star” is infused with the perfect balance of wide-eyed optimism, young love and heart-wrenching tragedy.

The performance is directed by Rachel Munn, South Forsyth’s Choral Director, and Joni Smithwick, the theater director. The students welcome you to join them at any one of six performances from April 29-May 7 in the South Forsyth Performing Arts Center, located at 585 Peachtree Parkway in Cumming.

To learn more or purchase tickets visit: https://gofan.co/app/school/GA5310_1.