State of Schools: District leaders highlight focus on connection going into 2022-23 year

Special education

Hudspeth started off the panel by giving the crowd an overview of what special education looks like in FCS.

She said the program now serves more than 7,000 students and has grown by about 200 students each year for the past five years. Program leaders expect growth to continue and have added another 17 specialized instruction classrooms for the 2022-23 year.

To serve those classrooms, Hudspeth said they worked to also recruit new special education teachers for the year.

“We have been really strategic in partnering with human resources to ensure that we are finding the best and the brightest new teachers to be able to support our growth, and we really have done that,” Hudspeth said.

The department plans to work with new teachers going forward on also implementing programming that they created.

As students began to come back to school regularly, Hudspeth said she and her team organized committees that were each tasked with looking at the program’s strengths, what tools they have to provide interventions for students and how they can ensure their tools and environments are easily accessible “regardless of physical need or disability.”

In working to make resources and interventions more accessible, Hudspeth hopes that students can feel that they have a voice in their education and can better communicate their needs with teachers.

Literacy has also been an important focus for the department, and Hudspeth said they have partnered with leaders in teaching and learning to start thinking differently about what reading instruction should look like in schools, especially at the elementary level.

To help teachers better support new programming and connect with students, the department created a cohort of staff members from each school to work on professional learning teams. These teams look over literacy programs and what they need to do “to ensure a specialized experience for students.”