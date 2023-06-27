By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Students can start these new bachelor’s programs at UNG’s Cumming campus this fall
The University of North Georgia’s Cumming campus will begin offering four new bachelor’s degree programs beginning in the fall. Photo courtesy of UNG.
The University of North Georgia’s Cumming campus will be offering four new bachelor’s degree options for students starting this fall, allowing them to complete all four years of their undergraduate studies in Forsyth County.