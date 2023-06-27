The University of North Georgia’s Cumming campus will be offering four new bachelor’s degree options for students starting this fall, allowing them to complete all four years of their undergraduate studies in Forsyth County.
Students can start these new bachelor’s programs at UNG’s Cumming campus this fall
