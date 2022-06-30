‘The best we can do:’ BOE approves millage rate, 2022-23 budget after second round of hearings

What the community had to say

Three other residents shared similar concerns with the board during the second round of hearings, each of them asking the board to roll back the millage rate and find areas in the budget where the school system may be able to cut back on spending.

“I know this is an issue that is very concerning to a lot of people in our community,” said Mendy Moore, who spoke during the millage rate hearing. “They got their tax assessments recently, opened that bill and were shocked.”

Moore said that while property values averaged at a 20-30% increase this year, the assessment on her home increased by 43% from last year. She told the board she and her family are used to budgeting for a small increase in taxes every year, but this significant jump is too much for them.

“My employer didn’t pay me 43% more this year,” Moore said. “My husband’s employer did not pay him 43% more this year. It is a very tough time to be asking for this type of increase, too, with the economy the way that it is.

“We’re all trying to cut back. We’re all trying to live within our means. It seems like a very reckless move for the Board of Education to increase their budget so drastically during this type of economic times when everyone else is being asked to tighten their belt [and] cut back on something.”

Another speaker, Todd Peek, said the potential increase in property taxes could drive out community members who have called Forsyth County home for many years, reminding the board that there are no relief options for those who cannot pay for the increases.

“Voting ‘yes’ on this budget is a life-changing decision,” Peek said.