‘The Ray Girls on the loose:’ Sisters retire from Forsyth County Schools with collective 100 years in education

When Charlley told them they could start their adventures again as this collective, Lynne and Cindy simply couldn’t say no. For the first time since they were kids, they are all excited to spend full days and nights with each other again.

“Our next chapter is going to be ‘The Ray Girls’ on the loose,” Charlley said, laughing.

Cindy made the jump to retire in April after 35 years with Forsyth County Schools, working as a bookkeeper with food services before serving in Vickery Creek Middle School and then in Human Resources. Lynne retired soon after that when the school year ended last week.

Together, the sisters gave 100 years to the school system. And for them, every moment was worth it.

Forsyth County Schools had always been special to them as they spent their entire lives on a local school campus. They all attended Midway Elementary, Otwell Middle and then Forsyth County High School as students, and time in between was spent at Midway where their mom worked as a secretary for 28 years.

But although they spent so much time in a school, none of ‘The Ray Girls’ originally wanted to work in education and instead went to school for a career in business.

“After spending summers with mother stamping books and delivering books, I was not going to be a teacher,” Lynne said.

Eventually, though, they all realized in their own way that business on its own wasn’t the right path for them.

“I had a great job …. but when you wish every day was Friday, it’s time to look somewhere else,” Lynne said. “That’s what I was doing. It wasn’t that the job was bad; it wasn’t the right fit. My heart wanted to be somewhere else.”

Working in a school gave each of them a feeling of fulfillment and purpose they simply couldn’t find anywhere else. Looking back after retirement, they all said they were happy with their choice to work in a place where they felt they could touch others’ lives.

And in the end, Lynne believes the school system and the kids, teachers and staff in it really had more of an impact on her than she had on them.

“At the beginning, my whole thing was — let me make a difference,” Lynne said. “Now, it’s I don’t know if I’ve made a difference, but the school has definitely made a difference in my life. It’s made it richer, it’s made it fuller. I think the people we have met on this journey have been the most amazing.”

Going forward, each sister is excited to spend more time with her kids and grandkids without any distractions. Lynne is excited to spend time with her husband and become a mystery reader at her granddaughter’s school.

And ‘The Ray Girls’ are ready to start their new adventures together - whether that be traveling to new places or signing up for pickleball classes – and to spend time together again.