By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
“The vision of Forsyth County Schools is a safe, connected and thriving community for all.” Here’s how Forsyth County Schools is working to achieve that goal this school year
2023-24 State of the Schools
Forsyth County Board of Education Chair Darla Light begins the 2023 State of the Schools address. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce partnered with the local school district to hold its annual State of the Schools address on Tuesday, July 25, at New Hope Elementary.