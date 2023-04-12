These Forsyth County elementary schools were ranked among the best in Georgia

A recent study by rating and review site Niche ranked the best public elementary schools in Georgia for 2023, and seven schools from Forsyth County made it into the top 10.
The ranking, done every year, is based on student and teacher data from the U.S. Department of Education along, with online reviews by the public and community. Niche states on its website that it also takes into account academics, teachers, overall district, as well as culture and diversity at each school.
The 2023 ranking includes each of Georgia’s 1,852 public elementary schools.
First in the rankings is Dove Creek Elementary in Oconee County. The Forsyth County schools in the top 10 include:
● Big Creek ES
● Brookwood ES
● Johns Creek ES
● Shiloh Point ES
● Whitlow ES
● Sharon ES
● Settles Bridge ES
Each of the school’s rankings tout their outstanding teachers, academic programs and diversity, along with high math and reading scores.
Niche also ranked Forsyth County Schools as the third best school system in the state just behind Oconee County Schools and Buford City Schools — both of which are significantly smaller districts with around 8,500 students and 5,500 students, respectively, compared to Forsyth’s more than 54,000.
For more information and to see the full list of rankings, visit www.niche.com.