These Forsyth County elementary schools were ranked among the best in Georgia

A recent study by rating and review site Niche ranked the best public elementary schools in Georgia for 2023, and seven schools from Forsyth County made it into the top 10.

The ranking, done every year, is based on student and teacher data from the U.S. Department of Education along, with online reviews by the public and community. Niche states on its website that it also takes into account academics, teachers, overall district, as well as culture and diversity at each school.

The 2023 ranking includes each of Georgia’s 1,852 public elementary schools.