These Forsyth County Schools principals will retire at the end of this school year

Forsyth County Schools announced Thursday that three principals are planning to retire at the end of this school year.
Dr. Lynne Castleberry at Whitlow Elementary, Dr. Gary Davison at Lambert High, and Laura Wilson at South Forsyth High all announced they will be retiring next summer after many years in education and Forsyth County Schools.
Dr. Lynne Castleberry
Castleberry is a lifelong Forsyth resident, starting in Forsyth’s schools as a student at Midway Elementary before graduating from Forsyth County High, now Forsyth Central. It led her to start her career in education as a teacher right at home at Chestatee Elementary in 1985.
She was then promoted to assistant principal at Sawnee Elementary and Primary in 1994 before she took on her first principal job at Cumming Elementary in 2001.
Castleberry was chosen to open Whitlow Elementary in 2009 where she has worked as principal ever since. Now, she plans to retire on May 31, ending a 38-year career of serving Forsyth County’s students.
Dr. Gary Davison
Davison first started his career in education in Missouri in 1991, working as a paraprofessional, teacher and then an administrator.
He moved to Georgia in 1999, where he helped to lead Dunwoody and Lakeside high schools in DeKalb before joining the Forsyth County Schools family in 2002 as an assistant principal at Settles Bridge Elementary.
In 2006, Davison took on his first principalship at South Forsyth High School where he served until 2008 when he was chosen to open Lambert High, “an award-winning school since its inception,” according to a press release.
Davison plans to retire on June 30 after 33 years in education and 22 years in Forsyth County.
Laura Wilson
Wilson first fell in love with education following a successful career as a biochemist and environmental engineer. Her background led her to start out as a science teacher at South Forsyth High School in 2004.
She then taught at West Forsyth High where she later took on various leadership positions including hospital homebound, RTI coordinator and graduation coach. By 2012, she moved back to South Forsyth High to serve as assistant principal and then as principal in 2015.
Wilson plans to retire on June 30 after 18 years in Forsyth County Schools.
“We join the thousands of students, teachers, staff, and families these three leaders have positively impacted by thanking them deeply for their service and congratulating them on their distinguished careers,” Forsyth County Schools stated in a press release.