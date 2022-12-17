These Forsyth County Schools principals will retire at the end of this school year

Dr. Lynne Castleberry Dr. Lynne Castleberry

Castleberry is a lifelong Forsyth resident, starting in Forsyth’s schools as a student at Midway Elementary before graduating from Forsyth County High, now Forsyth Central. It led her to start her career in education as a teacher right at home at Chestatee Elementary in 1985.

She was then promoted to assistant principal at Sawnee Elementary and Primary in 1994 before she took on her first principal job at Cumming Elementary in 2001.

Castleberry was chosen to open Whitlow Elementary in 2009 where she has worked as principal ever since. Now, she plans to retire on May 31, ending a 38-year career of serving Forsyth County’s students.