These Forsyth County students were chosen as 2022-23 REACH Georgia scholars

Families gathered with excitement at the FoCAL Center Thursday night as Forsyth County Schools inducted its cohort of 2022-23 REACH Georgia scholars.

REACH, or Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen, was first launched in 2012 and is a needs-based mentorship and college scholarship program. It was created by the state of Georgia to help ensure academically promising students have access to the financial and social support they need to continue through high school and on to college.

FCS has been a REACH district for nine years now, providing mentorship and community-funded scholarships of up to $10,000 for students in need.

“The Cumming and Forsyth County community is supporting REACH scholars to ensure they are improving grades, attendance, behavior and are given college and career preparation,” Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said.

He went on to thank those that donated to help support the nine middle school students chosen as this year’s scholars.