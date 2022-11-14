These Forsyth County students were chosen as 2022-23 REACH Georgia scholars

Families gathered with excitement at the FoCAL Center Thursday night as Forsyth County Schools inducted its cohort of 2022-23 REACH Georgia scholars.
REACH, or Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen, was first launched in 2012 and is a needs-based mentorship and college scholarship program. It was created by the state of Georgia to help ensure academically promising students have access to the financial and social support they need to continue through high school and on to college.
FCS has been a REACH district for nine years now, providing mentorship and community-funded scholarships of up to $10,000 for students in need.
“The Cumming and Forsyth County community is supporting REACH scholars to ensure they are improving grades, attendance, behavior and are given college and career preparation,” Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said.
He went on to thank those that donated to help support the nine middle school students chosen as this year’s scholars.
Jeremy Echuck, one of the four sponsors, said the REACH Georgia programs means a lot to him after having grown up in Forsyth County while his family struggled with money.
“My family didn’t have much growing up,” Echuck said. “We had to go to The Place for food and clothing. It was tough. My dad dug ditches during the day. My mom cleaned houses. At night when dad got home, my mom took a night shift at McDonalds.”
And even though no one else in his family had gone to college, Echuck was determined to go. All through school, he kept up good grades and eventually received the letter he had been waiting for in the mail that read, “Congratulations, you’ve been accepted into college.”
“I don’t think I read the rest of the entire letter,” Echuck said, laughing. “At that moment, I couldn’t believe it.”
But when he ran to his parents with the letter and told them, they were forced to tell him they simply didn’t have the money to afford his tuition.
“There is nothing we can do,” he remembers them saying.
That is why he said the REACH Georgia program has become so important to him as an adult.
“That will never be a line that you’re going to hear as a student from your parents because of the REACH scholarship,” Echuck said.
Bearden said REACH begins in middle school with counselors nominating eighth grade students they believe “have demonstrated academic promise, good attendance and good behavior.”
Students are then asked to apply for the scholarship and provide three references before going through an interview process. This year, Bearden said 21 students applied. Of those 21, the district invited nine to be inducted into the 2022-23 cohort.
District leaders invited the students and their parents up to a table at the front of the room where they were met with a contract to accept their obligations as members of the cohort. They must maintain at least a 2.5 GPA through high school, keep good attendance and behavior, meet with an assigned mentor and academic coach, and apply for a HOPE-eligible college or university in Georgia.
And as the students finished signing the last of their contracts, the crowd of community leaders and educators cheered for each of them.
“We cannot wait to hear all the things that you’ll accomplish in the future,” said Susan Knight, a REACH sponsor.
The 2022-23 REACH scholars are:
● Jonathan Ayala
● Juliette Campos-Bautista
● Elizabeth Martinez Angeles
● Amarie Orean
● Maleigha Robinson
● Yanelizeth Rojas-Nemorio
● Ana Rubio Hernandez
● Sophia Stargel
● Alyssa Witham