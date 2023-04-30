These Forsyth County students were chosen as corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholars

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation named nine Forsyth County students as winners of corporate-sponsored scholarships on Wednesday, April 26.
Close to 840 high school seniors across the nation were chosen for these scholarships this year, which are financed by about 107 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations, according to a press release.
Scholarship winners were selected from students who advanced to the finalist level in the National Merit Scholarship competition and met the criteria set by each sponsor.
Corporate sponsors typically provide scholarships to finalists who are children of employees, who are residents of communities the company serves or who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage.
Most of these scholarships are renewable for up to four years of college, providing annual awards ranging from $1,000-$10,000. Some also provide single payments ranging from $2,500-$5,000.
Students can use the scholarships at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.
The nine scholarship winners in Forsyth County were some of 35 students chosen across the state for the corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarships this year. The scholars from Forsyth County are:
● Forsyth Central student Simran Patki, National Merit Truist Scholarship
● South Forsyth student Caden Ambrose, National Merit State Farm Companies Foundation Scholarship
● Lambert student Sanjit Hajgude, National Merit ADP Henry Taub Memorial Scholarship
● South Forsyth student Arnav Hande, National Merit Sogeti USA Scholarship
● West Forsyth student Anaya Rege, National Merit Siemens Scholarship
● Denmark student Rohit Senthil, National Merit Truist Scholarship
● Lambert student Rishi Damaraju, National Merit James E. Casey Scholarship
● Lambert student Ritvik Ganta, National Merit ADP Henry Taub Memorial Scholarship
● Lambert student Arjun Janakiraman, National Merit Henry Taub Memorial Scholarship
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation will announce other scholarship winners by this summer. According to a press release, about 7,140 National Merit Scholarship finalists will be chosen overall across the U.S. to receive scholarships totaling nearly $28 million.