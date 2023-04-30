These Forsyth County students were chosen as corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholars

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation named nine Forsyth County students as winners of corporate-sponsored scholarships on Wednesday, April 26.

Close to 840 high school seniors across the nation were chosen for these scholarships this year, which are financed by about 107 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations, according to a press release.

Scholarship winners were selected from students who advanced to the finalist level in the National Merit Scholarship competition and met the criteria set by each sponsor.

Corporate sponsors typically provide scholarships to finalists who are children of employees, who are residents of communities the company serves or who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage.