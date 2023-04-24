These Forsyth County students won this year’s annual storm drain art contest

Students created artwork this month to paint on storm drains around Forsyth County schools, using color and creativity to help educate the community about water quality.

The student artwork was submitted to the Forsyth County Department of Water & Sewer and Keep Forsyth County Beautiful for their second annual Storm Drain Art Contest. This year’s theme: Only Rain Goes Down the Drain.

The three winners chosen in the contest had the opportunity to paint their designs on storm drains at their schools to highlight the importance of keeping waterways in the county clean. Each winner also received $100 and certificates of recognition.