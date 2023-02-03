These South Forsyth Middle students won the 2023 academic bowl state championship

A group of South Forsyth Middle School students defeated team after team at the recent 2023 PAGE Academic Bowl State Championship held in Milledgeville before making it to the final against River Trail Middle from Johns Creek.

The competition was close with each team buzzing in to answer questions on subjects like history, math, science, literature and performing arts while racing against the clock before toss-up and bonus questions were presented for extra points.

The teams were tied going into the final question, but eighth grader Anish Raja correctly answered a quick buzz question about William Henry Harrison, giving his team from South Forsyth the chance to answer two bonus questions.

They successfully answered both, securing the win and the 2023 state champion title.