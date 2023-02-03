These South Forsyth Middle students won the 2023 academic bowl state championship

A group of South Forsyth Middle School students defeated team after team at the recent 2023 PAGE Academic Bowl State Championship held in Milledgeville before making it to the final against River Trail Middle from Johns Creek.
The competition was close with each team buzzing in to answer questions on subjects like history, math, science, literature and performing arts while racing against the clock before toss-up and bonus questions were presented for extra points.
The teams were tied going into the final question, but eighth grader Anish Raja correctly answered a quick buzz question about William Henry Harrison, giving his team from South Forsyth the chance to answer two bonus questions.They successfully answered both, securing the win and the 2023 state champion title.
“It was a very dramatic finish, and I’m so proud of our students,” South Forsyth Middle wrote in a statement. “Congratulations to the students and coaches!”
South Forsyth’s team members included Aarav Modey, Adhrit Yadav, Anish Raja, Dhanvin Pamulapati, Raghava Murthy, Rishin Shah, Shashwat Balamurali, Sydney Moore, Vivan Kotla, and Zohaib Sheik. Coaches Ashley Calloway and Stephanie Chanoski also joined the team for the championship.
The students were one of 26 semifinalist teams to compete.
The goal of the PAGE Academic Bowl is to inspire students to excel in academics, improve their self-confidence and self-esteem and to develop a team and competitive spirit, according to the PAGE website.
“It takes skill and cooperation to create a successful academic bowl team, and all the students who participated in the state championship competition should be proud of that accomplishment,” said PAGE Executive Director Craig Harper.