‘They can win, and they will win:’ Michael Cheek honored as 2022 Teacher of the Year

Michael Cheek struggled with math growing up, receiving failing grades on tests and assignments he couldn’t wrap his head around. He even wrote in a journal entry during his senior year of high school saying he hated math and would never become a math teacher.

Looking at that journal entry now, Cheek can’t help but smile. Today, he’s a proud math teacher and basketball coach at Vickery Creek Middle School.

And he said he owes much of his teaching success to his high school math teacher, Ms. Smothers.

“Now, how can my high school math teacher, whose class was most likely the toughest, be the teacher that most connected with me and has most shaped my classroom more than any other teacher?” Cheek asked.

He said it was because she showed up to every one of his basketball games. She taught him to dance, to cover his mouth when he yawned, to speak correctly and to have integrity. She taught him life lessons he still leans on today.

“She was willing to connect with me inside the classroom and outside the classroom,” Cheek said. “I believed I could win in her class because she believed in me.”

Ms. Smothers, who continues to teach after 45 years, cheered from the audience at Forsyth County Schools’ annual Celebration of Excellence on Thursday, March 10, as Cheek was named the 2022 Teacher of the Year.