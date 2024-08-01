By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘This is awesome!’ Forsyth County students excited to return for the first day of school
08012024FIRST DAY
Midway Elementary staff welcome students as they arrive for the first day of school. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Little ones stepped out of cars and hopped off school buses at the new Midway Elementary on Thursday morning, wearing huge smiles as they got a start to the first day of the 2024-25 school year.