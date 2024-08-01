Little ones stepped out of cars and hopped off school buses at the new Midway Elementary on Thursday morning, wearing huge smiles as they got a start to the first day of the 2024-25 school year.
‘This is awesome!’ Forsyth County students excited to return for the first day of school
