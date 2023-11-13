By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘This may be the only World War II veteran they ever meet or see,’ veterans honored at Matt Elementary School
11132023 MATT VETERANS DAY
Retired Navy Capt. Claude Levinge, a 101-year-old veteran who fought in World War II and the Korean War, was celebrated during an event for veterans at Matt Elementary School on Friday, Nov. 10. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
Veterans from several military branches, including one who fought in World War II, were honored in a Veterans Day celebration by students and staff at Matt Elementary School.