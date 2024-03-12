By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
UNG to host Georgia Court of Appeals oral argument session
03122024UNG ORAL ARGUMENT
On March 26, a panel of three judges with the Court of Appeals of Georgia will hear oral arguments at UNG’s Dahlonega campus. Photo courtesy of UNG
On March 26, the Court of Appeals of Georgia will hold an off-site oral argument session at the University of North Georgia’s Dahlonega campus.