By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
UNG moves up a spot in latest U.S. News and World Report college rankings
UNG Cumming
Photo courtesy of University of North Georgia
The University of North Georgia moved up one spot in the U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings released Sept. 18, tying for 17th overall among public Regional Universities in the South.