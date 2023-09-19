The University of North Georgia moved up one spot in the U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings released Sept. 18, tying for 17th overall among public Regional Universities in the South.
UNG moves up a spot in latest U.S. News and World Report college rankings
Latest
-
Why Forsyth County Schools could be switching to propane powered buses next year
-
Here's the proposed redistricting map for the 2024-25 school year
-
Where 42 neighborhoods with Forsyth County students could be redistricted next year
-
This Chestatee Elementary teacher has been molding young minds in Forsyth County for nearly 30 years