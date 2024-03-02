By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
UNG named top producer of Fulbright students
03022024UNG FULBRIGHT
UNG has been named the top producer of Fulbright students in its category nationwide with nine Fulbright U.S. Student Program selections for 2023-24. From left, Emelia Thompson, Ashley Fish and Karen Garcia are spending this academic year as English teaching assistants in South Korea through Fulbright. Photo courtesy of UNG
The University of North Georgia (UNG) has been named the top producer of Fulbright students in its category nationwide.