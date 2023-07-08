By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
UNG president announces 45-day ‘listening tour’ amid declining enrollment, budget cuts
UNG Cumming
The University of North Georgia’s new president announced in an email to faculty on Wednesday that he will embark on a 45-day “listening tour” later this month to gather feedback about how UNG can overcome state budget cuts and declining student enrollment.