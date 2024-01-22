By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
UNG wins second place in NSA codebreaker challenge
Recently, students from the University of North Georgia took second place in the 2023 NSA Codebreaker Challenge. Photo courtesy of UNG
The University of North Georgia (UNG) recently took second place in the 2023 National Security Agency (NSA) Codebreaker Challenge, which officially wrapped up this month.