University of North Georgia plans return to in-person classes Aug. 17

The University of North Georgia will return to in-person classes for the fall semester as scheduled on Aug. 17, according to an announcement made Wednesday afternoon.

UNG employees will begin a phased return to on-campus work June 15 in preparation for fall classes. Faculty efforts will focus on sanitizing the campus.

“It is important to bring our student back to our campus to engage in the full higher education experience,” UNG president Bonita Jacobs said in a statement. “The goal is to restore as much of the face-to-face experience as possible while taking measures to prioritize the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff.”

UNG students and staff will be expected to adhere to the precautionary practices recommended by the CDC, including social distancing, using cloth face covering when around others and continuing to regularly wash their hands. Classrooms will be set up with desks or workstations at least 6 feet apart from each other.

UNG will also institute new cleaning and social distancing measures in dining halls and food courts, as well as in health service, student counseling and campus recreation and wellness buildings.

With the COVID-19 situation still fluid, the school has also developed a contingency plan in case it is necessary to return to remote learning at any point in the semester.

More details on UNG’s planned return will be forthcoming.

See original story by Nathan Berg here.