University of North Georgia visits with local community leaders for annual education, economic development tour

At each stop, community leaders gave a presentation and had a discussion with representatives from UNG about what they would like to see them take back to students.

For example, leaders at Northside Hospital emphasized the expansive career opportunities in local hospitals.

“So much of the time, we think of the nurses and the doctors when we talk about health care …. but there are so many opportunities in healthcare that we don’t even think about,” said Joyce Siegele, director of Campus Financial Operations for Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Siegele has a background in finance and focused on her discussion on leading STEM students to think about careers in health care and hospitals, pointing to the lab of scientists situated on the hospital’s campus.

But other Northside leaders spoke about positions that students could consider including those in information technology, engineering, research and architecture and construction.

Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden speaks to University of North Georgia Leaders about what students have struggled with following the pandemic during the Regional Education and Economic Development tour on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. - photo by Sabrina Kerns Community and business leaders updated UNG officials on what they have been doing and what progress they have made in recent years. This was an important conversation for representatives from the college when they visited with Forsyth County Schools leaders at the FoCAL Center.

FCS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden and other district leaders spoke about how much the district and students have changed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and what UNG can expect from students once they graduate and head to college.

According to Bearden, one major issue is the students’ phone usage and lack of social interaction.

“They are more addicted to [their phones] now than ever before,” Bearden said. “COVID had a lot to do with that. I think learning virtually for a period of time and not having that social interaction with their peers has caused them to somewhat distance themselves. I think they struggle now more than ever in relationships.”