University of North Georgia waiving SAT/ACT requirement for fall 2022

Some good news has arrived for many high school seniors waiting to hear from the University of North Georgia about their admission for fall 2022.



First-year bachelor’s degree-seeking students applying for fall semester admission may be admitted without an ACT or SAT score provided their high school GPA is 3.0 or higher, according to a news release.

A change in testing policy from the University System of Georgia provided the opportunity to assist students who have faced testing obstacles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicants who have previously applied for admission for the fall will be reevaluated according to the new admission criteria. Students must still meet all other admissions requirements, including completing the required high school curriculum and providing all other requested documentation, the release says.

“These changes will make it possible for many students to receive their admission decision now so they can sign up for an orientation date, submit their request for class schedules, and make housing reservations,” said Dr.