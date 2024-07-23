The Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce partnered with Forsyth County Schools to hold its annual State of the Schools address on Tuesday, July 23, at the new Midway Elementary.
'We have quite a legacy to uphold.’ New superintendent shares vision for Forsyth County Schools’ future at annual event
