By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
'We have quite a legacy to uphold.’ New superintendent shares vision for Forsyth County Schools’ future at annual event
07232024STATE OF SCHOOLS
Superintendent Mitch Young speaks about the future of Forsyth County Schools at the 2024 State of the Schools event. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
The Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce partnered with Forsyth County Schools to hold its annual State of the Schools address on Tuesday, July 23, at the new Midway Elementary.