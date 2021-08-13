'We’ll do what we need to do:' Superintendent clarifies added COVID-19 guidelines for Forsyth County Schools

Keeping up with COVID-19 in schools

As of Tuesday morning, Bearden said there were 135 reported active COVID-19 cases among students and another 35 active staff cases, making up 0.26% and 0.61% of these populations, respectively.

This announcement came after three full days of the 2021-22 school year.

He compared the case numbers to those the district saw at the peak of the pandemic last winter, with more than 220 student cases and more than 70 staff cases.

Case counts in August last year, however, were much lower, reaching peaks of about 30 cases among in-person students and staff in a full week of school. Cases did not rise over 100 in one week until the end of November last year going into the winter and upcoming holidays.

After hearing concerns from families, the district decided that it would publish a weekly public report on the number of active COVID-19 cases in its schools, with the first report published Friday, Aug. 13.

Depending on the situation and local data, Bearden said the district could eventually go back to reporting cases daily as they did last school year. They also plan to continue to change guidelines as needed.

“We will continue to monitor every day,” Bearden said.

Possible exposure reports and quarantine options

During the meeting, Bearden also addressed questions and confusion he and school leaders have heard from parents since the start of the school year last week. Many of these questions have been about the district’s COVID-19 exposure reports and quarantine guidelines

Last school year, school leaders notified families if their child came within six feet of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 for a period of time, which they were able to do through contact tracing. If a student was exposed to the virus, they were required to quarantine at home.

Beginning with this school year, the district has not been contact tracing, but district leaders still feel it is necessary for parents to know when their child has possibly come into contact with an individual who has tested positive.

With that in mind, school staff is currently sending out notifications to families if an individual in the child’s classroom has tested positive for COVID-19. Bearden pointed out middle and high school parents will receive more notifications since students have several classes throughout the day.

When parents receive a notification that their child may have been exposed to COVID-19, they currently have the choice to either continue sending their child back to school or keep them at home to self-quarantine and temporarily learn through the district’s online platform, ItsLearning.

“We stand the right to modify that and go back to contact tracing if we feel like it’s a necessary thing to do, but at this point, we just want to let parents know so parents can make that decision,” Bearden said.

If students choose to self-quarantine, attendance will be counted through ItsLearning. For now, there are no longer any incentives or awards regarding attendance.

Those who test positive must also quarantine at home, and the district continues to encourage parents to keep their children home if they are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or are awaiting a test result.

As of Tuesday morning, Bearden said 167 students were in self-quarantine.

At the peak of the pandemic last year, more than 1,900 students were in quarantine at the same time. Compared to the beginning of last school year, the number of those quarantining at home has dropped significantly with families’ option to continue with in-person classes after possible exposure.

Why FCS is giving families the choice to quarantine

Bearden stands by the district’s decision to not require healthy students to go into quarantine as he believes it was not an effective mitigation strategy for FCS.

“I understand why we had to do it at the beginning because we didn’t know what we were dealing with,” Bearden said. "No question, we’re dealing with a different variant right now, so I can’t tell you with certainty that what we’re dealing with this year is the same as last year …. but we quarantined thousands of kids last year.”

Some students ended up in quarantine for up to 50 days last school year, and less than 1% of the thousands quarantined ended up testing positive for the virus.

“That was so frustrating for everybody — for parents, for students, for teachers,” Bearden said.

Based on that experience last year, the district decided it would be best to limit quarantine requirements, but Bearden continued to warn that state mandates and school guidelines could change.

“If we get to a point where we say, you know what, maybe we need to [have more strict exposure and quarantine requirements] now because this variant is different, then we’ll do what we need to do,” Bearden said.

He mentioned that district leaders are also having a conversation internally right now, asking themselves if they should stay on the current track or switch back to contact tracing moving forward into the school year.

Medical experts have confirmed in recent weeks that the Delta variant is spread more easily among individuals, and it now accounts for about 90% of all active COVID-19 cases in the U.S.





Before the start of the 2021-22 year

At the end of July, Bearden originally announced the district would work to have a “normal” school year with visitors, field trips and all in-person events planned as any school year before the pandemic.

At the same time, he did warn that these plans could change, and just two weeks later, they did.

Two days before the start of the school year on Thursday, Aug. 5, the school district announced further guidelines and mitigation measures for elementary schools. These came in light of concerns from parents of younger kids who cannot receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The approved COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. are currently only available to children ages 12 and older.

The measures set in place for all FCS K-12 schools that Bearden discussed at the meeting Tuesday came less than a week later.

For more information and to stay updated on future changes to the district’s guidelines, visit its website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.