Wes McCall elected chairman of Forsyth County Board of Education

Morrissey has served as the Board Chair over the past year, ringing in her third term. She also served as Chair in the 2017-18 school year and 2019-20 year.

Now taking over the position, McCall was elected to the board’s District 1 seat in 2019. This is the first time he will be serving as chairman of the board, but, in a statement to the Forsyth County News, McCall said he feels his time serving as vice chairman this past year prepared him for the position.

Moving forward, McCall said some of his main goals are to “ensure fiscal responsibility and be a good steward of the financial resources provided by our state and citizens;

“Continue to work with our students, teachers, staff, parents and our community to build a strategic plan that is based on Forsyth County’s needs and focused on Forsyth County only;

“[And to] communicate to our stakeholders what we are doing and how we are doing it. Our schools are doing an amazing job, especially through these challenging times. We are blessed to have some of the best teachers, staff, and principals who really care about serving our students. It is my job as Chair to help communicate effectively on what we are doing, why we are doing it, and how we are doing it.”

McCall said he plans to continue working closely with the Forsyth County Homeless Youth Council to help gather and support resources for the “growing homeless youth population” in the county.

Looking forward to this year, McCall said he is excited to serve as chairman, and he thanked his fellow board members for trusting in his leadership abilities.

“We are a collective board with five members who work closely with the superintendent,” McCall said. “Our students, staff, and community deserve for us to work together, communicate effectively, and share a common vision. As the chair, I will work hard to make sure we continue to do that.”