What Forsyth County Schools superintendent had to say during White House discussion on opening schools

During the panel, Bearden shared Forsyth County Schools’s experience transitioning to virtual learning during the spring when schools in Georgia were forced to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, particularly emphasizing the role of teachers.



Bearden said that online learning helped many teachers learn new skills and tools to engage and instruct their students.

“I’m really proud of how well our teachers pivoted to the environment last spring,” Bearden said, “and I think they did a masterful job. The vast majority of our students remained engaged in the virtual environment.”

Others, though, struggled with virtual instruction, he said, and so the school district developed a program this summer to provide teachers with professional development “so we are even more prepared next year in the event that we have to learn virtually for a period of time.”