Several community members came to the Forsyth County Board of Education’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, to speak against the decisions school leaders made when a guest author visiting local elementary schools used the word “gay” in front of students.
What locals had to say about Forsyth County Schools’ actions after a guest author used the word ‘gay’ during a presentation to students
Latest
-
UNG moves up a spot in latest U.S. News and World Report college rankings
-
Why Forsyth County Schools could be switching to propane powered buses next year
-
Here's the proposed redistricting map for the 2024-25 school year
-
Where 42 neighborhoods with Forsyth County students could be redistricted next year