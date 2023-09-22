By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
What locals had to say about Forsyth County Schools’ actions after a guest author used the word ‘gay’ during a presentation to students
07152020 Board of Education 1
Several community members came to the Forsyth County Board of Education’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, to speak against the decisions school leaders made when a guest author visiting local elementary schools used the word “gay” in front of students.