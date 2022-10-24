What is next for Career Tech programs in Forsyth County Schools and the community

The new plan outlines overarching needs identified in school CTAE programs along with major goals and action steps the district hopes will help programs better connect with local industry leaders and strengthen community partnerships.

But before discussing the new plan and the future of CTAE in Forsyth County, Lowe took a moment to remind the crowd of what she and her team have accomplished in the last year.

The school system recently started its Launch program in partnership with the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, which helps high school students graduating without any plans for college find their “next steps” and transition into the workforce.

College and Career Development also hosted the first CTAE Excellence Awards to celebrate students who found success in their programs and career tech student organizations, or CTSOs. Lowe said last year, nearly 18,000 students in Forsyth County were involved in a CTSO such as FFA and DECA.

“Economic development depends on our education system, and we’re so fortunate in Forsyth to have the qualities and programs that we do,” Lowe said.

After highlighting achievements they have made over the last year, Lowe invited everyone to take part in three of five breakout sessions throughout the FoCAL Center to learn more about CTAE and its plans for the future.

One of the sessions allowed stakeholders to hear from district and Chamber of Commerce leaders about the new Workforce Development Plan and the program’s goals moving forward.

Lowe explained that the district started working on the plan last spring, inviting students, parents, teachers and stakeholders to planning sessions to give their input on what CTAE should focus on for the next four years.

She and her team then spent the summer working with University of Georgia Students to analyze data provided by stakeholders and the chamber to develop new strategies to ultimately help students find more career opportunities in a changing economy and workforce.

Derek Brooks, board chair for the Chamber of Commerce, said he worked closely with the district through this process to make sure local businesses’ needs would also be met.

By meeting staffing needs in the community, Brooks explained the Chamber’s goal is to keep students in the county as they begin their careers outside of school and reduce issues such as traffic congestion when many are leaving or coming into Forsyth from surrounding counties for work each day.

“We work really closely with Dr. Lowe and her team to make sure we’re training our kids to what our businesses need to keep them here,” Brooks said.

Lowe said that connection with local businesses and industry is one of four priorities her team, with help from the community, laid out in the new Workforce Development plan.

The district has already worked with partners to identify in-demand jobs in the community in industries that have faced labor shortages since the start of the pandemic. Many of these jobs are in skilled trades such as automotive or cosmetology.

“We identified especially skilled trades in this community and just talked to students directly about the great work that they can do directly out of high school in IT and construction and all the skilled trade areas we’re trying to do a better job promoting amongst our families.”

District leaders also asked for community feedback on a potential event in the future that would allow business leaders to come to schools and talk to families and administrators about jobs available in the community, their earning potential and how parents can help get their students through their post-secondary education.

“Sometimes it’s hard to talk to parents about a different vocation than maybe they thought their children were going to go into,” Lowe said.