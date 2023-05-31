What some Forsyth County residents had to say to the school board about the latest budget proposal

Forsyth County residents pleaded with the Board of Education to give property owners a break from rising taxes Wednesday morning at the board’s first of several planned budget hearings.
Before residents had the opportunity to speak to Board members, Forsyth County Schools Chief Financial Officer Larry Hammel presented an updated proposed system budget for Fiscal Year 2024 — now more than $177,800 higher than the initial budget proposal presented on May 9. The initial proposal itself was $59 million more than the previous year’s budget.
What Hammel said was version three of the proposal also showed increased revenues of more than $450,000 from the initial proposal. Hammel emphasized, however, that this number is likely to change.
“The net digest went down about $3 to $4 million, which should result in about $100,000 less in revenue,” Hammel said.
He explained again that the increase to the budget this year will pay for salary increases for teachers and staff, new staff to help support a growth in the student population and significantly rising health care insurance costs.
It also includes funds set aside for the district to use in the future for rising health care insurance costs and for buying land for schools — reserve funds that board members Wes McCall, District 1, and Mike Valdes, District 5, have questioned the immediate need for as many struggle with rising taxes.
‘Have our cake and eat it, too’
“It’s easy to get lost in all these numbers …. It dehumanizes what we’re actually talking about,” Valdes said, explaining that he has heard from dozens of community members who say they can’t afford another increase in taxes caused by skyrocketing property values.
“I think we fund our $645 million budget, and the excess revenue — we give it back to the taxpayer,” Valdes continued. “We’ll cross the bridge of health care premiums when we get there. We’ll buy land when we can afford it. I don’t know that we can have our cake and eat it, too — to raise spending considerably and also put away almost an equal amount of money for the future.”
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden emphasized that the Board has several options for what they want to do with the budget moving forward, including removing the excess funding for land purchases and future rising health care costs. But district leaders warned it could have a significant impact on the schools later.
For example, Hammel explained that lowering the district’s general fund balance or removing excess funding could force the system to lay off staff in the future if they once again face austerity cuts in state funding — a reality systems across Georgia faced for 15 years from 2003-2018.
Chief Facilities Officer Matt Wark also said a drop in funding for future land purchases means the system could lose out on land that will be needed for the construction of later middle schools to help support the growth in the county’s population.
Despite these warnings, Valdes continued to advocate for a rollback of two mils, from the current 17.3 to 15.3, instead of the one mil the district’s current proposal calls for. He said the rollback would provide significant relief to a majority of the county “even if it’s just for one year.”
“This year, we have to give people a break,” Valdes said. “We have to.”
What residents had to say
Following the Board’s comments, five residents spoke, each asking members to rethink the proposed millage rate.
“I think like a lot of people, I got my assessment yesterday, and it’s a 30% increase,” said Stacy Guy, a local homeowner.
Until there is a floating homestead exemption, that would freeze or put a cap on property values, he said the board truly needs to make “significant rollbacks to the millage rate.”
“More than a mil,” Guy continued. “It’s way past time to do that.”
Jessica Haggberg agreed, telling the Board that if she has to cut down on her budget at home, the school system should be doing the same instead of raising expenditures.
Both Andy Coleman and Nancy Babbitt said they support Valdes’ idea to cut from set-aside funds in the budget to give more space for a further rollback in the millage rate. They believe this is not the time for the district to save funds for future uses.
“You’re worried about a recession, but we are, too,” Babbitt said. “We have families. We have budgets.”
The last speaker to face the Board Wednesday morning was Forsyth County Republican Party Chair Mendy Moore who said the party unanimously passed a resolution asking the Board to further rollback the millage rate.
She read the full resolution, which starts off by stating that the Republican members of the Board were in violation of their oath to the party to be fiscally conservative.
“The rollback can be made while still funding the needs of the schools system and reducing the massive tax increase being imposed on Forsyth County taxpayers,” the resolution reads.
What’s next
The Board of Education still has two more upcoming budget and millage rate hearings on June 15 at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The hearings will be held at the district’s central office at 1120 Dahlonega Highway in Cumming before the Board makes a final vote on the budget and millage rate at a called meeting on June 22.
Board members said they are available to answer questions from residents. To find their contact information, visit www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.
“My assessment has doubled in two years,” said Board Chair Darla Light. “I just want everybody to know that we all feel the pain, too, and we are doing the very best we can to try to balance giving the taxpayers relief and keeping our school system top-notch. And we’re listening to you, and we hope that, in the weeks to come, we can all come to some kind of agreement.”