What some Forsyth County residents had to say to the school board about the latest budget proposal

Forsyth County residents pleaded with the Board of Education to give property owners a break from rising taxes Wednesday morning at the board’s first of several planned budget hearings.

Before residents had the opportunity to speak to Board members, Forsyth County Schools Chief Financial Officer Larry Hammel presented an updated proposed system budget for Fiscal Year 2024 — now more than $177,800 higher than the initial budget proposal presented on May 9. The initial proposal itself was $59 million more than the previous year’s budget.

What Hammel said was version three of the proposal also showed increased revenues of more than $450,000 from the initial proposal. Hammel emphasized, however, that this number is likely to change.

“The net digest went down about $3 to $4 million, which should result in about $100,000 less in revenue,” Hammel said.

He explained again that the increase to the budget this year will pay for salary increases for teachers and staff, new staff to help support a growth in the student population and significantly rising health care insurance costs.

It also includes funds set aside for the district to use in the future for rising health care insurance costs and for buying land for schools — reserve funds that board members Wes McCall, District 1, and Mike Valdes, District 5, have questioned the immediate need for as many struggle with rising taxes.