What you need to know from Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting

Financial and Compliance Audit

Mauldin & Jenkins, an outside accounting firm, presented the results from the Forsyth County Schools’ annual financial and compliance audit to the board Tuesday.

Adam Fraley, a certified accountant and the engagement lead partner on the project, explained that the BOE is required to put together an annual financial report and have it audited by an outside, independent accounting firm.

“The financial statements are considered to be presented fairly in all material respects for the financial position of the results of operations for the year ending June 30, 2020,” Fraley said.

The audit reviews government-wide financial statements, which provides a broad overview of the district’s funds; fund financial statements; and notes to the financial statements. Fraley explained that the district’s primary interest is its general fund, which accounts for much of the district’s revenue and expenses.

Based on the audit, the accounting firm made three recommendations to district managers for changes that may help the district to protect or report its finances. The first recommendation was for the district to set up a cybersecurity framework.

“Although the District has implemented many cybersecurity measures and processes, they do not prescribe to a formal cybersecurity framework,” the audit reads. “We encourage the district to consider researching cybersecurity frameworks to implement in the future as many of the frameworks available allow for easier assessment by outside parties to test for the effectiveness of the cybersecurity environment and provide organizations with various strategies for safeguarding their data and other assets.”

They also recommended that the district record its financed purchase annual payments as debt service for proper reporting practices, and they recommended accruing purchasing card liability at the end of each month.

For more information, find the attached audit on the FCS website.

Public participation policy

During the meeting Tuesday, FCS Director of Communications Jennifer Caracciolo recommended that the board change the district’s policy on public participation in board meetings.

The recommended change would allow more time for community members to sign up for public participation, allowing them to sign up 24 hours in advance instead of two business days in advance of the meeting.

The change is available for community members to review on the district’s website. It will be available online for input for 30 days before Caracciolo presents it to the board again for final approval.

2022-23 Calendar draft with Joey Pirkle

Deputy Superintendent Joey Pirkle recommended more changes to the 2022-23 school calendar after reviewing feedback on the original calendar draft from the community.

The district received 530 responses from the community about the calendar draft, a significant drop from the more than a thousand responses Pirkle said the district normally receives.

He said 28% of those responses expressed approval of the current draft while others had concerns about not having enough time off before the Christmas holiday for travel and holiday shopping.

With the feedback in mind, Pirkle recommended pushing back the end of the first semester one day from Dec. 21 to Dec. 20, which would give families and staff one more day of winter break. To balance out the day in the second semester, he also suggested moving the end of the first semester ahead one day to May 25.

During the board’s last meeting, they also made revisions to the 2021-22 school calendar to better mirror the proposed 2022-23 calendar and the current school calendar. Due to the new change, Pirkle also suggested revising the 2021-22 calendar to match the revision to the 2022-23 draft.

The BOE plans to vote on the final calendars at its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 16.