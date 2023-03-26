When Forsyth Central is planning to host its second Out of Darkness suicide awareness walk

Forsyth Central High School plans to host its second annual Out of Darkness Campus Walk on Saturday, April 22, inviting anyone in Forsyth County to participate.

In partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the school’s C-House Connect club is planning the event, which will lead participants on a “journey of remembrance, hope, support and a walk that unites a campus and community,” according to the AFSP website.



The walk is meant not only to help raise money for the AFSP and bring awareness to mental health, but also to serve as a space where students and families can talk to each other about their struggles without any pressure or judgment.



“We’re continuing to see that incline in mental health in the schools, so for the ASFP walk itself to bring awareness to mental health and suicide prevention, it’s huge,” Assistant Principal Chris Woodall said.





