When Forsyth Central is planning to host its second Out of Darkness suicide awareness walk

Forsyth Central High School plans to host its second annual Out of Darkness Campus Walk on Saturday, April 22, inviting anyone in Forsyth County to participate.
In partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the school’s C-House Connect club is planning the event, which will lead participants on a “journey of remembrance, hope, support and a walk that unites a campus and community,” according to the AFSP website.
The walk is meant not only to help raise money for the AFSP and bring awareness to mental health, but also to serve as a space where students and families can talk to each other about their struggles without any pressure or judgment.
“We’re continuing to see that incline in mental health in the schools, so for the ASFP walk itself to bring awareness to mental health and suicide prevention, it’s huge,” Assistant Principal Chris Woodall said.
One of the most important features of an AFSP campus walk is also the Honor Bead Ceremony.
There are colored beads available at every walk, and each of the colors represents a person’s connection to the cause. For example, white beads represent an individual who lost a child to suicide and orange beads mean they lost a sibling. Green indicates someone is currently struggling with their own mental health.
During the ceremony, participants hold up the beads color-by-color for everyone to see.
Woodall said the ceremony was a powerful moment for him when he attended the school’s first AFSP walk last year.
At the time, former student Ali Norris planned the walk for the high schools in the county, inspired by her brother Stephen who she and her family lost to suicide a few years earlier. She was amazed at the time when more than 400 community members came to walk and show their support.
“It had such an incredible turnout and show of support last year,” Woodall said. “It was kind of one of those things that was like, ‘Oh well, we’re definitely going to be doing this again.’ Which is incredible when you get that kind of support.”
Woodall hopes to see the walk continue at the school every year for many years to come, supporting students and families who have struggled with their own mental health or have a loved one who is struggling.
The 2023 Out of Darkness Campus Walk will be held on Forsyth Central’s campus on April 22, with registration starting at 9 a.m. and the walk starting at 10 a.m.
Those interested can also register online or donate to the AFSP on the organization’s website, www.afsp.org.