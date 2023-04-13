When residents can expect to see the Forsyth County Schools 2024 budget, new proposed millage rate

They keep data from the previous year on what each district department asked for, but there are no dollar amounts kept in case departments have costs that can be added or removed depending on their needs for that year.

The deadline for departments to complete their individual budgets is typically set for February. Hammel meets with them through March to go through the budget drafts, as well as cost increases and quotes on certain items.

HR then sends initial staffing allotments in February with an estimate of new or leaving employees for the district and each of the schools.

During this time, Hammel said the district and board also hear from organizations with information on changes at the state level that could have an impact on them. For example, in the upcoming year, Hammel explained there will be a $1,000 bonus for custodians added to the budget that comes directly from state funding.

In April, each school sends its own budget to the district where it is reviewed and compared to the previous year before an overall tentative budget is completed to present to the board in May.

“This is approximately the time periods we do it,” Hammel said. “Sometimes, there is stuff that makes us have to delay, start something early or whatever.”

This year, Hammel said he is waiting to hear further details about changing health care costs — a delay that could push back his plan to present a tentative budget at the board’s work session next month.

“Like I said for this year, I’m waiting on some information, so it may not be that work session, it may have to be the regular meeting,” Hammel said. “We’ll wait and see.”

After that tentative budget is presented and passed by the board, the district will start taking comments and feedback from the public and district departments, which they use to make any changes to the budget before the board takes a final vote at its regular meeting in June.

During that regular meeting, the board also plans to pass a tentative millage rate, which impacts property taxes for homeowners in the county.

The board will hold three millage rate hearings in June and July where the public can share their thoughts on the proposal before the board’s final vote to adopt the new millage rate in July.

Without knowing what the tentative budget will look like just yet, the district has not announced if any change will be made to the millage rate.

“Just wanted to put it out there, not just for the board but for the public as well to understand where we are in the process,” Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said. “And we are hopeful by May, we can present a tentative budget proposal to the board.”