Where 42 neighborhoods with Forsyth County students could be redistricted next year
First day of school
Students get off the bus on the first day of the 2023-24 school year. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Forsyth County Schools has released a proposed map of new elementary school district lines as it prepares for the opening of Midway Elementary School’s new campus in August 2024.