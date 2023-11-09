The Forsyth County Board of Education voted to approve a change to this year’s school calendar, adding a virtual learning week for high school students.
Why Forsyth County high school students are getting an added virtual learning week this school year
Latest
-
Why this Forsyth County high school turns applying to college into a full celebration
-
Here’s who was inducted into Forsyth Central High’s Alumni Hall of Fame this year
-
This Forsyth County principal pulls wacky stunts to raise money for her school. This time, she kissed a pig.
-
This Forsyth County school was recognized for excellence in AP courses