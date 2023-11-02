By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Why this Forsyth County high school turns applying to college into a full celebration
Decorations and celebrations greet Forsyth Central High School’s students as they walk into school during Apply to College Day on Wednesday, Nov. 1. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Forsyth Central High School students were welcomed to campus Wednesday morning with fanfare as the marching band beat their drums and cheerleaders danced in front of the school — but the celebration wasn’t for the typical pep rally or school spirit day.