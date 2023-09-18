By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Why Forsyth County Schools could be switching to propane powered buses next year
09182023PROPANE BUSES
Blue Bird is one of the leading vendors of propane powered buses in Georgia, offering the vehicles to school systems looking for environmentally-friendly fuel alternatives. Photo courtesy of Magan Lee on Unsplash.
Forsyth County Schools could be making a partial switch to more environmentally friendly propane powered buses next school year.