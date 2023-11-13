By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Why parents at South Forsyth High shared their food and culture with teachers before Diwali this year
Parents serve food to staff as they come into the media center. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
The delectable scents of traditional Diwali recipes filled the air at South Forsyth High School last week as more than 40 parents brought in food to celebrate the Hindu festival of lights with teachers and staff.