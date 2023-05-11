Why property taxes in Forsyth County could be going up again this year

What this means for taxpayers

The district is expected to bring in $673,508,190 in total revenue in FY 2024, with more than $362 million, or 54%, being local revenue, which comes mostly from property taxes.

That is a total increase of $43 million in expected local revenues compared to this year.

Much of that added revenue is due to an expected 19.6% increase to the tax digest, which accounts for growth in the county along with rising property values caused by inflation.

FCS is proposing to lower the millage rate by one full mill, from 17.3 to 16.3, to prevent further skyrocketing tax prices that property owners in the county were met with last year. If passed, this means the millage would drop down to the same rate it was in 2010.

Rising property values, however, mean that residents will still likely receive a higher tax bill this year.

What the board had to say

Board members agreed the teacher and staff raises are essential.

“I visited every school in this district, more than once in many cases, and I’ve heard it in every single school — we need to do something for our teachers,” District 5 representative Mike Valdes said. “I’m good with that part.”

But Valdes suggested using a projected $28 million in excess revenues in the general fund balance to give more relief to taxpayers.

“I wish we can go to a two-mill rollback, and it seems like we have plenty of excess revenue here,” Valdes said.

Bearden said 15% of revenue put into the fund is done every year to maintain the system’s AAA bond rating.

But the district does not anticipate having to take out another bond in the near future as it plans to pay for future capital projects using Educational Special Local Option Sales Tax, or ESPLOST, revenue.

“[District 1 member Wes] McCall and I have had this conversation before,” Bearden said. “Do we need a fund balance at 15% since we’re not going to put a bond out in the near future? Is that AAA bond rating as important now as it was years ago? The answer to that is it probably isn’t at this point.”

But board Chair Darla Light warned that once that 15% lowers, “it will be hard to get back.”

Hammel said financial experts believe the U.S. will officially be in a recession by July or August, and Valdes said the district should plan for that.

Bearden noted the district had faced that problem before, doing a rollback only to see the economy tank.

“They were faced with the prospect — do we raise the millage or do we reduce staff? … Nobody wants to get into that,” Bearden said.

The board will review the budget over the next month before making final decisions.

How residents can give their thoughts

The school board will be hosting budget and millage rate hearings before making a final vote at its regular meeting in June.

Hearings will take place at the district’s central office at 1120 Dahlonega Highway in Cumming on May 31, with a budget hearing at 8:30 a.m. and millage at 9 a.m. Other hearings will be held June 15, with a budget hearing at 5 p.m. and millage at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Board members said they are also available to answer questions from residents.

For more information or to find board members’ contact information, visit www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.