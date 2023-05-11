Why property taxes in Forsyth County could be going up again this year

Forsyth County Schools released a tentative budget of more than $645 million for the 2024 fiscal year during the Board of Education work session on Tuesday, May 9. The proposal includes a lower tentative millage rate.
Chief Financial Officer Larry Hammel told the board it's an increase of more than $59 million from the previous year.
Why the increase?
The increase includes 6.4% in state-mandated teacher pay hikes of $2,000 each and covers rising health insurance costs of more than $29 million. Further staff salary increases will be locally funded.
“If approved, this budget ensures that our employees remain regionally competitive with other professionals with similar jobs in the metro Atlanta region,” Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said.
FCS is the largest employer in Forsyth County with more than 6,000 employees. Salary increases were introduced in this past year’s budget, but the district is pushing further pay raises.
The $2,000 increase in pay for teachers funded by the state is already guaranteed for this year, and if approved, the proposed district budget would give teachers an additional $3,000 increase.
Bearden said Human Resources Director Derrick Hershey and his team reworked the district’s teacher salary schedule for the first time in “many years” to ensure that a teacher with a bachelor’s degree reaches the $60,000 salary mark by their eighth year.
The proposed budget also includes a 5% Cost of Living Adjustment for all classified staff.
“We all know that inflation is very high,” Bearden said.
Bearden said the budget typically increases by about 5% each year to make up for growth in the student population.
That growth is expected to slow slightly with an expected addition of around 400 students compared to the usual 1,000. Still, the proposed budget includes 85 new school-based and 12 new district-level positions to support the increase in student population.
The district also plans to set aside $15 million for health insurance increases along with another $11.1 million for future land purchases.
District leaders intend to use these reserved funds to buy property for future schools while it is still available and before prices go up.
Hammel and Bearden emphasized that, out of the 12 largest school systems in Georgia, FCS still has the lowest cost per student — which was $10,132.27 in 2022 compared to Gwinnett County Schools’ $11,488 and Cobb County Schools’ $12,177.
“Yet our students continue to lead the way in our state and in our nation in academic achievement,” Bearden said. “Why is that? We have great kids, supportive parents, a very talented, hardworking staff and a community that supports public education.”
What this means for taxpayers
The district is expected to bring in $673,508,190 in total revenue in FY 2024, with more than $362 million, or 54%, being local revenue, which comes mostly from property taxes.
That is a total increase of $43 million in expected local revenues compared to this year.
Much of that added revenue is due to an expected 19.6% increase to the tax digest, which accounts for growth in the county along with rising property values caused by inflation.
FCS is proposing to lower the millage rate by one full mill, from 17.3 to 16.3, to prevent further skyrocketing tax prices that property owners in the county were met with last year. If passed, this means the millage would drop down to the same rate it was in 2010.
Rising property values, however, mean that residents will still likely receive a higher tax bill this year.
What the board had to say
Board members agreed the teacher and staff raises are essential.
“I visited every school in this district, more than once in many cases, and I’ve heard it in every single school — we need to do something for our teachers,” District 5 representative Mike Valdes said. “I’m good with that part.”
But Valdes suggested using a projected $28 million in excess revenues in the general fund balance to give more relief to taxpayers.
“I wish we can go to a two-mill rollback, and it seems like we have plenty of excess revenue here,” Valdes said.
Bearden said 15% of revenue put into the fund is done every year to maintain the system’s AAA bond rating.
But the district does not anticipate having to take out another bond in the near future as it plans to pay for future capital projects using Educational Special Local Option Sales Tax, or ESPLOST, revenue.
“[District 1 member Wes] McCall and I have had this conversation before,” Bearden said. “Do we need a fund balance at 15% since we’re not going to put a bond out in the near future? Is that AAA bond rating as important now as it was years ago? The answer to that is it probably isn’t at this point.”
But board Chair Darla Light warned that once that 15% lowers, “it will be hard to get back.”
Hammel said financial experts believe the U.S. will officially be in a recession by July or August, and Valdes said the district should plan for that.
Bearden noted the district had faced that problem before, doing a rollback only to see the economy tank.
“They were faced with the prospect — do we raise the millage or do we reduce staff? … Nobody wants to get into that,” Bearden said.
The board will review the budget over the next month before making final decisions.
How residents can give their thoughts
The school board will be hosting budget and millage rate hearings before making a final vote at its regular meeting in June.
Hearings will take place at the district’s central office at 1120 Dahlonega Highway in Cumming on May 31, with a budget hearing at 8:30 a.m. and millage at 9 a.m. Other hearings will be held June 15, with a budget hearing at 5 p.m. and millage at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Board members said they are also available to answer questions from residents.
For more information or to find board members’ contact information, visit www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.