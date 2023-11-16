By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Why the Sheriff’s Office is taking over the Midway Elementary building next year
Midway First Day 17 080219 web
The current Midway Elementary campus will have a new use after it is decommissioned next year thanks to an agreement passed by the Forsyth County Board of Education at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14.