Why the UNG Cumming library was dedicated to beloved local couple UNG's renovated Cumming Campus library was dedicated Nov. 5 as the John and Mary Helen McGruder Library. Pictured, from left, are Forsyth County Commissioner Cindy Mills, UNG President Michael Shannon, state Rep. Brent Cox, Dr. John McGruder, Mary Helen McGruder, state Rep. Lauren McDonald III, and Northside Forsyth Hospital CEO Lynn Jackson. Photo by Madison Wimberly | UNG The renovated library at the University of North Georgia's Cumming Campus now bares the name of a well-known Forsyth County couple.