Why UNG and Forsyth County Schools are encouraging students to learn more about cybersecurity

The CyberStart America in Georgia Task Force, led by the University of North Georgia, recently recognized Forsyth County Schools and nine other districts in Georgia for their efforts in getting students more involved in its cybersecurity program.

The program, CyberStart America, features a free, learn-as-you-go online game designed to help students explore cybersecurity and compete for cyber training scholarships.

UNG stated in a press release that the workforce development tool is “vital,” with more than 755,000 cybersecurity jobs open nationally and nearly 23,000 available in the state.

"It's helpful for students to have this continuing cybersecurity education," said Caitlin Conneely, cyber program officer for the Institute for Cyber Operations. "That helps them understand the long-term benefits of a career in this field."

This year, Georgia has the highest number of program participants with more than 6,200 students registered, and leaders at UNG hope that number continues to grow. The university’s Institute for Cyber Operations and College of Education are spearheading the effort in Georgia to sign students up for the game, which started on Oct. 4 and runs through April 4.