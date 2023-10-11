By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Will the first day of school in Forsyth County move to a Tuesday? Or July? FCS works to plan the student calendar
First day of school
Students get off the bus on the first day of the 2023-24 school year. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Forsyth County Schools released an initial draft of its 2025-26 school calendar and is now looking for feedback from the community before it is officially approved next month.