‘You’ve given us that autonomy:’ Governor, state superintendent discuss pandemic with local school leaders

A legislative focus on K-12

Kemp brought up several issues that local school systems have faced in the last two years; many being exacerbated by the pandemic. With these in mind, he said K-12 education will continue to be a top priority for the state.

“[K-12 education] is more important than ever because this is the future workforce of our state,” Kemp said. “To go through a facility like we did today and see that is just incredible for me …. That’s also why we’ve been so successful in Georgia because we continue to turn that workforce out here in our K-12 systems.”

“Every profession that’s being taught in this building, we need more of them,” Kemp said.

He said he has an appreciation for the teachers and school staff who work to make sure students are continuing to find success even through a pandemic. With that in mind, he said the state is working to implement a teacher pay raise this year while planning to invest $1.4 billion in direct funding to school systems.

“We want to continue working with all the parties here today as we focus on all of these issues, including things that have been in the news recently …. of seeing materials in libraries, fairness in school sports, critical race theory and other issues that really all the districts are dealing with on a local level in some form or fashion across our state …. and across the country,” Kemp said.

Kemp believes it will be beneficial to have a “thoughtful dialogue” about these issues during the upcoming legislative session. In the meantime, he and his team are working with representatives and local school boards on how to resolve these issues.